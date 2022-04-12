BJP's Hindutuva selfish & hollow, its neo-Hindutvavadis creating pre-partition like atmosphere: Shiv Sena

Will the issue of addressing problems of Kashmiri Pandits, unemployment be resolved by playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside mosques, the party asked.



It is clear that the BJP's Hindutva is selfish and hollow. The doubt, that to win polls these people have a role to orchestrate riots and create rift, is getting stronger, it said.



"The BJP's neo-Hindutvavadis are creating a pre-partition like atmosphere, it claimed, referring to the hijab controversy and the demand by some right-wing groups not to allow Muslims to do business outside temples.



Notably, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray recently demanded that loudspeakers at mosques be shut down and said if this is not stopped, "there will be speakers outside mosques playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' at higher volume".