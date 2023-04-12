BJP’s Karnataka List: Udupi MLA Bhat, former Minister K S Eshwarappa dropped
Not only has the BJP, expectedly though, not fielded any Muslim candidate, it has played safe by fielding most of the sitting MLAs in the Karnataka Assembly
· 52 New Faces
· 51 Lingayats
· 41 Vokkaligas
· 32 OBCs
· 30 SCs
· 16 STs
· 7 Kurubas
· 10 Women
While Kannada newspapers dutifully give the breakup of BJP’s first list of 189 candidates for the Karnataka elections (nominations to be filed between April 13 and April 20), no question is raised on why the party could not find a single Muslim in a state with 12 per cent Muslim population, read a tweet on Wednesday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party released its list late on Tuesday evening for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. Predictably and true to type, the party had not only taken care of caste dynamics but had gone ahead and released the breakup of the caste of the candidates! For a party which swears by a caste-less and united Hindu society, it was a spectacular self-goal.
The list of candidates came as an anti-climax to some observers who had predicted that a large number of sitting MLAs would be denied ticket. With the beleaguered BJP government facing strong anti-incumbency and berated as a ’40 per cent Sarkara’ for corruption, a purge is what was expected. In the event, BJP played safe and denied nomination in the first list to only 9 sitting MLAs. Significantly, among those denied the party ticket is the MLA from Udupi, Raghupathy Bhat who had grabbed headlines after preventing the entry of Muslim students wearing hijab to a government college.
What struck observers immediately was the following:
· Most of the 52 new faces have been fielded in the Old Mysuru area, the Vokkaliga stronghold, where traditionally the contest has been between JD(S) and the Congress and where BJP has been coming third.
· Most of the new faces are also newcomers to the party from other parties, largely from JD(S) and the Congress.
· While the Revenue minister of the state R Ashoka has been fielded against D,K. Shivakumar of the Congress in the Kanakapura constituency, he has also been given the ticket from his home constituency Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru.
· BJP has fielded housing minister V Somanna from the Varuna constituency against another Congress stalwart and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. However, the party has moved him from his home constituency and given the ticket in Chamarajanagar
· Two BJP veterans Jagadish Shettar and KS Eshwarappa have been dropped. While Eshwarappa bowed to the party’s diktat and announced his retirement from electoral politics, Shettar refused to be cowed down. He was summoned to New Delhi on Tuesday with former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa stating on Wednesday that Shettar will 99 percent get the ticket.
· Announcing his willingness to retire,Eshwarappa explained his position by saying, “Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai all became BJP chief ministers but the party failed to get a majority in the Assembly.” Therefore, he would rather campaign and help it secure a majority, he added.
· While Yediyurappa has also announced his retirement from electoral politics, his son has been fielded from the Lingayat stalwart’s home turf Shikaripura in shivamogga district.
· Judging by sporadic protests following the announcement, BJP could face rebel candidates in several constituencies.
· Senior BJP MLC Laxman Savadi, an influential Lingayat leader in Belagavi district announced he will quit the party. "Should I go with a begging bowl for a ticket after being in politics for two decades,’’ he asked.
· Pramod Muthalik, the rabid right-wing leader and founder of a fringe group Rashtriya Hindu Sena, has thrown his hat in the ring as an independent candidate from Karkala against minister V Sunil Kumar.