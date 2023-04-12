BJP’s Karnataka List: Udupi MLA Bhat, former Minister K S Eshwarappa dropped

What struck observers immediately was the following:

· Most of the 52 new faces have been fielded in the Old Mysuru area, the Vokkaliga stronghold, where traditionally the contest has been between JD(S) and the Congress and where BJP has been coming third.

· Most of the new faces are also newcomers to the party from other parties, largely from JD(S) and the Congress.

· While the Revenue minister of the state R Ashoka has been fielded against D,K. Shivakumar of the Congress in the Kanakapura constituency, he has also been given the ticket from his home constituency Padmanabhanagar in Bengaluru.

· BJP has fielded housing minister V Somanna from the Varuna constituency against another Congress stalwart and former chief minister Siddaramaiah. However, the party has moved him from his home constituency and given the ticket in Chamarajanagar