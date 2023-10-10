BJP’s laboratory did not even leave ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor: Rahul Gandhi in poll-bound MP

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, while referring to former deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani’s remarks ‘Madhya Pradesh is the laboratory of the RSS-BJP’, said that the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh has been BJP’s laboratory which indulged in corruption and did not even leave the ‘Mahakal Lok’ corridor.

“L. K Advani once said that Madhya Pradesh is the laboratory of RSS-BJP. The BJP’s laboratory has been indulging into corruption, killing the farmers and we see one scam after the other. This is what the BJP’s laboratory is,” Rahul Gandhi said.

He highlighted the multi-layer Vyapam cams of 2013, Patwari and other recruitment exams under BJP government in Madhya Pradesh in the past two decades. He also recalled the Mandsaur incident when five farmers were killed during a protest in 2018.