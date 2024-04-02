BJP's Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad resigns, joins Congress

BJP MP Ajay Nishad resigned from the primary membership and all posts of the party on Tuesday, 2 April, and joined the Congress in Delhi.

Ajay Nishad won the Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. However, this time the party did not give him the ticket from Muzaffarpur, and instead fielded Raj Bhushan Nishad.

In a post on X, Ajay Nishad said: “Respected @JPNadda Ji, shocked by the betrayal of @BJP4India, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.”