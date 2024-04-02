BJP's Muzaffarpur MP Ajay Nishad resigns, joins Congress
This time the saffron party did not give him the ticket, and instead fielded Raj Bhushan Nishad
BJP MP Ajay Nishad resigned from the primary membership and all posts of the party on Tuesday, 2 April, and joined the Congress in Delhi.
Ajay Nishad won the Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. However, this time the party did not give him the ticket from Muzaffarpur, and instead fielded Raj Bhushan Nishad.
In a post on X, Ajay Nishad said: “Respected @JPNadda Ji, shocked by the betrayal of @BJP4India, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.”
Ajay Nishad is likely to contest Muzaffarpur seat as a Congress candidate.
Muzaffarpur has a sizable share of Nishad community.
The voting in Muzaffarpur will take place in the fifth phase on 20 May.
On 16 March, BJP's Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh Ajay Pratap Singh resigned from the party's primary membership, expressing displeasure over its process of selecting candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and slammed it for indulging in "large-scale corruption".
He claimed that corrupt people are getting protection in the BJP and the party has become an "adda" (meeting place) of political traders.
