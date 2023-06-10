BJP's response on Kharge's letter to Modi example of intolerance: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday slammed four BJP MPs from Karnataka for their undermining AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Odisha railway tragedy, saying it was another example of the "absolute intolerance" of the saffron party to any criticism.

Chidambaram also said the BJP MPs' letter in response to Kharge was "shallow on facts and hollow on arguments." Four BJP MPs from Karnataka, including former chief minister Sadananda Gowda, had taken exception to Kharge's writing to Modi, saying the letter was "high on rhetoric and low on facts."

"It does not suit a leader of your stature to write letters to the PM based on facts gotten from 'WhatsApp University'. But perhaps as the vice chancellor of WhatsApp University, you are forced to regurgitate fake news as facts," the letter written by Tejaswi Surya, PC Mohan, S Muniswamy, and Gowda said.