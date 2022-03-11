BJP's victory in four states not reflection of popular mandate: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday termed the BJP's victory in assembly elections in four states as not a true reflection of people's mandate and accused the saffron camp of looting votes by using the election machinery.



Reiterating her call for an opposition alliance to defeat the BJP, Banerjee said there is no use of sitting" idle and waiting for the Congress.



"The party (BJP) should not raise its voice much just because they have won in a few states. This victory is not a true reflection of the people's mandate. This verdict is because of the blatant use of the election machinery to loot votes.