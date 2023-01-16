BJY resumes after a break in respect of Santokh Singh; Moosewala's father joins march in Jalandhar

Hundreds of people including the late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it resumed from the Khalsa College Ground in Jalandhar on Sunday after remaining suspended for 24 hours in respect of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary.

Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the yatra. He was cremated at his native Dhaliwal village in Jalandhar on Sunday. Gandhi also attended the cremation.

He also offered prayers at Devi Talab temple in Jalandhar before resuming the march around 3 pm.