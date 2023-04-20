Black Day for Indian democracy: Mehbooba on dismissal of Rahul Gandhi's appeal

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, "Judiciary is the last hope of the people but its role of late has given rise to questions".



Look at the Article 370 petitions, they are pending for several years without a hearing, she said. "The case of Bilkis Bano is pending but the Rahul Gandhi case is being expedited," she added.



The PDP leader said it seems that the BJP was "scared" of the popularity of Gandhi "who has emerged as a credible face after the Bharat Jodo Yatra".

"I am hopeful that people will rise against the misrule of the West India Company just like they did against the East India company before 1947," she added.

A stay on conviction by the sessions court could have paved the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as the Member of Parliament. Gandhi's lawyer Kirit Panwala said the sessions court's order will be challenged in Gujarat High Court.

With PTI inputs