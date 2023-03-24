Black day in history of democracy in India: KCR on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Strongly condemning the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday alleged that the move was the "zenith of Narendra Modi's arrogance and dictatorial attitude".



"Today is a black day in the history of democracy in India, he said, adding that all those who want democracy to flourish should condemn the NDA government's misdeeds.



He alleged that it was "blameworthy" that the Modi government was not only misusing Constitutional institutions but was also using Parliament, the apex platform for democracy, for its "despicable actions".



Stating that democracy and Constitutional values were facing tough times, Rao said Modi's rule overshadows the Emergency.



Harassing opposition leaders has become a common occurrence, Rao charged in a statement here.



Modi was inviting his downfall by disqualifying opposition leaders for the sake of deceitful persons, he further claimed.



Observing that this was not the time for differences among political parties, Rao said all democrats should condemn the misdeeds of the BJP government to safeguard democracy and Constitutional values in the country.



Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.