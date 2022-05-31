Black ink, deadly attack can't suppress farmers' voices: Rakesh Tikait

According to the organisers, the programme, which also included a press conference, was convened to "clear doubts" on farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar following a sting operation against him, and Tikait was invited for it.



In the meeting, the miscreants appeared in the crowd posing as journalists and pretended to take notes. One of them went on the stage apparently to adjust the microphone in front of Tikait and then tried to attack him with the mic.



Another person threw ink on Tikait that stained his turban, face, white kurta, and green shawl worn around his neck.



Opposition parties, including the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, condemned the incident and sought immediate police action against the culprits.



Tikait, a vocal critic of the BJP, was one of the prominent faces of the 2020 farmers' protest against the now-repealed three central agri-marketing laws.



Tikait's BKU was part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which had led the over-a-year-long protest against the Centre at Delhi's borders.