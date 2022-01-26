Blackmailed on Instagram, man commits suicide in K'taka

According to the police, one of the accused gang members poses as a girl in the dating apps and starts chatting with the youth who show interest in them. Later, after establishing intimacy, the accused asks the victim to go nude before the camera. If the victim succumbs, the gang records the act and then starts extorting money. They would threaten the victims over their videos going viral on social media.



The latest victim, a 24-year-old youth, an engineering graduate lived with his family in Malleshwaram locality. The dead body of the youth was recovered on Tuesday. Though, it looked like the youth committed suicide over personal matter initially, but as the investigation progressed the police investigation headed in a different direction.



Police sources said that after the verification of the mobile phone of the victim, they found threatening and blackmailing messages. The investigation has also revealed that the youth was being blackmailed over Instagram also. This has made the investigation officer believe that the youth could be a victim of a 'Nude gang'.



The Karnataka Railway Police recently arrested an accused in connection with a suicide case of a 30-year-old young doctor, who was blackmailed over his obscene videos. The doctor while committing suicide mentioned the name of one Kranthi Singh and left a death note saying he is ending life because of the blackmail, threatenings and extortion by a gang led by Kranthi Singh.