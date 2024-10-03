Blast at cracker unit in UP's Bareilly; 3 killed, several injured

At least three persons were killed and several injured after a blast at a firecracker manufacturing unit at a village in Bareilly on Wednesday, 2 October, police said.

The explosion, which took place in the Sirauli police station area, also caused damage to some adjoining buildings, they added.

The police said they are verifying the licence of the cracker unit's operator Nasir.

A senior police officer said Nasir allegedly had the licence for another place but the house where the incident took place belonged to his in-laws.

"Three people have died and at least as many injured in an explosion at a firecracker making unit in Sirauli area of Bareilly district," Inspector General (Bareilly Range) Rakesh Singh told PTI.

"The explosion has also led to damages in three-four adjoining buildings. The man operating the firecracker unit has been identified as one Nasir. He is said to have been in possession of a licence, details of which are being looked into," Singh added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident. He condoled the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the blast.

IG Singh said he was headed to the spot to directly monitor the situation and relief operations, where other senior officials of the district, including police, have reached.