Blinkit drops ‘10-minute delivery’ claim amid labour ministry push on gig worker safety

Eternal-owned quick-commerce platform Blinkit has removed its widely publicised “10-minute delivery” claim from all platforms, amid growing scrutiny over the impact of ultra-fast delivery promises on the safety and welfare of gig workers.

The company has revised its tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”, marking a significant shift in how it positions its service.

The change comes after the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment held discussions with leading quick-commerce firms to address concerns about working conditions, safety and social security of delivery partners. Officials indicated that the government was uneasy about the pressure such time-bound claims could place on riders.

Sector-wide rethink likely

Sources said other major players such as Swiggy Instamart and Zepto may also reconsider their branding in the coming weeks as the ministry steps up engagement with the sector on gig worker welfare.

While the “10-minute delivery” promise remains visible on the app stores of Zepto, Instamart and BigBasket, Blinkit is currently the only major platform to have formally dropped the claim across all its official communication channels.

The issue gained national attention after gig workers held a strike on New Year’s Eve in 2025, alleging that hyper-fast delivery targets were affecting their health, safety and earnings. Worker groups had argued that the pressure to meet tight timelines increased the risk of road accidents and long working hours.

Government focus on gig worker conditions

Labour ministry officials have said the aim of the discussions is not to curb innovation in quick commerce but to ensure that growth does not come at the cost of worker safety.

The talks have centred on:

Safer delivery practices,

Realistic performance expectations, and

Improved social security coverage for gig and platform workers.

While no formal advisory has yet been issued, officials indicated that companies are being encouraged to move away from branding that could indirectly incentivise risky behaviour.