Blinkit drops ‘10-minute delivery’ claim amid labour ministry push on gig worker safety
Move signals possible shift across quick-commerce sector as Swiggy, Zepto face similar pressure
Eternal-owned quick-commerce platform Blinkit has removed its widely publicised “10-minute delivery” claim from all platforms, amid growing scrutiny over the impact of ultra-fast delivery promises on the safety and welfare of gig workers.
The company has revised its tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”, marking a significant shift in how it positions its service.
The change comes after the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment held discussions with leading quick-commerce firms to address concerns about working conditions, safety and social security of delivery partners. Officials indicated that the government was uneasy about the pressure such time-bound claims could place on riders.
Sector-wide rethink likely
Sources said other major players such as Swiggy Instamart and Zepto may also reconsider their branding in the coming weeks as the ministry steps up engagement with the sector on gig worker welfare.
While the “10-minute delivery” promise remains visible on the app stores of Zepto, Instamart and BigBasket, Blinkit is currently the only major platform to have formally dropped the claim across all its official communication channels.
The issue gained national attention after gig workers held a strike on New Year’s Eve in 2025, alleging that hyper-fast delivery targets were affecting their health, safety and earnings. Worker groups had argued that the pressure to meet tight timelines increased the risk of road accidents and long working hours.
Government focus on gig worker conditions
Labour ministry officials have said the aim of the discussions is not to curb innovation in quick commerce but to ensure that growth does not come at the cost of worker safety.
The talks have centred on:
Safer delivery practices,
Realistic performance expectations, and
Improved social security coverage for gig and platform workers.
While no formal advisory has yet been issued, officials indicated that companies are being encouraged to move away from branding that could indirectly incentivise risky behaviour.
Blinkit CEO defends delivery model
Even as Blinkit dropped the “10-minute” branding, Eternal Group CEO Deepinder Goyal has maintained that the delivery promise does not translate into unsafe working conditions for riders.
In a recent post on X, Goyal said delivery partners are not shown customer-facing time commitments on their apps.
“Quick commerce’s 10-minute promise does not put pressure on gig workers and does not lead to unsafe driving,” he wrote, adding that faster deliveries are achieved mainly because stores are located closer to customers, not because riders are expected to drive faster.
“There is no ‘10-minute timer’ or countdown in the delivery app. The system is designed around proximity, not speed,” he said.
Balancing growth and responsibility
India’s quick-commerce sector has expanded rapidly over the past three years, reshaping urban retail with promises of near-instant delivery. But the model has also brought fresh regulatory and ethical questions around worker protection in the gig economy.
Industry observers say Blinkit’s decision could mark the beginning of a broader shift in how platforms balance speed-driven branding with responsible employment practices.
If Swiggy and Zepto follow suit, it would signal a major recalibration in the sector — from competing on the fastest delivery claim to focusing on scale, reliability and worker well-being as core selling points.
For now, Blinkit’s move appears to reflect a growing recognition that in India’s fast-evolving digital economy, sustainability of the workforce may prove just as critical as speed of service.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines