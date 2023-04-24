Bloodstains found in Atiq's Chakia office

A police team that reached the office of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad in Chakia on Monday morning for a routine investigation, was shocked to find a blood-stained knife and clothes in one of the rooms.



Marks of blood were also found on the staircase. A 'dupatta' with blood stains and bangles also lay strewn in one of the rooms. A portion of the office has already been demolished.



Traces of blood found in the room are said to be fresh.