'Blot on democracy', says Wangchuk after several detained outside Ladakh Bhawan

On Sunday, the Delhi Police detained several people from outside the Ladakh Bhawan where climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is leading an indefinite hunger strike since October 6 to press for their demand to include Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

According to one of the protesters, the detainees have been taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Earlier police said that Sonam Wangchuk was among those detained, but later the New Delhi DCP clarified that the climate activist was not among the detainees.

"We have detained some students from outside the Ladhak Bhawan. Sonam Wangchuk is not among them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk said in a video message that the Delhi Police detained several of their supporters, as he questioned why Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) which prohibits unauthorised gatherings is permanently enforced in New Delhi.