B'luru civic agency draws flak as roads wither soon after Rs 23 cr repair work ahead of PM's visit

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which drew flak from the public for spending Rs 23 crore for the facelift of 14 km roads in Bengaluru ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit, is again finding itself on a spot.



The asphalted roads are wearing out at many locations and in some parts the roads are even caving in, exposing the public to danger. People of the surrounding areas of this stretch of roads, who were happy feeling that their hiatus with potholes was over, are now disappointed again.



The authorities have developed Kengeri to Kommaghatta (7 km), Mysuru Road (0.15 km), a stretch after Hebbal flyover (2.4 km), Tumakuru Road (0.90 km) and roads in Bengaluru University campus (3.6 km). The BBMP also repaired maidans, fixed street lights, painted roads and kerbs.