BMTC starts process to reinstate sacked employees

According to the state-run entity, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu gave re-appointment orders to 54 dismissed employees

PTI

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Friday said the employees who were sacked two years ago for participating in wage revision agitation are being re-instated in a phased manner.

According to the state-run entity, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu gave re-appointment orders to 54 dismissed employees.

"The employees who were dismissed from services for participating in the strike for wage revision in the month of April 2021 are being re-instated in a phased manner," the BMTC said in a statement.

Demanding wages on par with state government employees, the BMTC employees had gone on a strike crippling the public transport services in April 2021.

