BMTC starts process to reinstate sacked employees
According to the state-run entity, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu gave re-appointment orders to 54 dismissed employees
Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Friday said the employees who were sacked two years ago for participating in wage revision agitation are being re-instated in a phased manner.
According to the state-run entity, Karnataka Transport Minister B Sriramulu gave re-appointment orders to 54 dismissed employees.
"The employees who were dismissed from services for participating in the strike for wage revision in the month of April 2021 are being re-instated in a phased manner," the BMTC said in a statement.
Demanding wages on par with state government employees, the BMTC employees had gone on a strike crippling the public transport services in April 2021.
