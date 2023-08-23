Board exams twice a year, Class 11 & 12 students to study 2 languages: Govt

Board examinations will be conducted twice a year with students having the option to retain the best score, and Class 11 and 12 students will need to study two languages, of which one must be Indian, Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

As per new curriculum framework announced by the Ministry of Education, choice of subjects in Class 11 and 12 will not be restricted to streams and students will get flexibility to choose.

Under the guidance of the Kasturirangan Committee, a steering committee has prepared a report on the curriculum framework under the New National Education Policy and submitted it to the government.

Confirming this, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Ministry of Education has handed it over to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for further action.