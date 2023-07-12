Boatmen protest against water taxis in Varanasi

The administration has offered to give priority to the boatmen for operating the water taxis and submit tenders. But with no prior consultation with them, the offer has generated scepticism. “It is so convenient for officials to say that we too can run the water taxis,” says Pramod Manjhi, president of the boatmen’s association, “but they know very well that we neither have the money power nor the expertise to run water taxis.” Moreover, traditionally the boatmen have catered to both the poorer sections as well as the affluent. But faster and more comfortable water taxis threaten to take away the affluent tourists and devotees from country boats, they are afraid.

While officials led by the District Magistrate S. Rajalingam finally persuaded the boatmen to call off their protest late on Tuesday evening, but only after the cruises were cancelled for the day, they also held out a veiled threat to the boatmen. Officials told them that complaints that their boats are often overloaded would henceforth invite punitive measures. The boatmen were also warned that they would no longer be allowed to repair the boats on the rive banks and ghats, clogging the pathways.