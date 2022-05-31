Body found in waterlogged underpass; toll in rain-related incidents in Delhi rises to 3

Monday's storm was the first one of "severe" intensity in Delhi since 2018, a Met department official said. Delhi recorded 17.8 mm of rainfall till 5.30 pm, and the thunderstorm led to a drastic fall in the temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory -- from 40 degrees Celsius at 4:20 pm to 25 degrees Celsius at 5:40 pm.



A 50-year-old man, Kailash, died in the Jama Masjid area in central Delhi after a portion of a balcony of his neighbour's house fell on him during the strong winds when he was standing outside his residence.



In the Angoori Bagh area of north Delhi, a 65-year-old homeless man identified as Basir Baba died after a Peepal tree fell on him, the police said.