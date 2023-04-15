Body of Asad Ahmad brought to Prayagraj graveyard

The body of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, reached Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj Saturday morning amid heavy security.

The burial process has begun.

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were shot dead in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police near Jhansi on Thursday.

Asad was the third of five sons of Atiq Ahmad and was absconding since the Umesh Pal murder case.