Bogtui Massacre: CBI arrests eight absconding accused

On June 21, the CBI had submitted its chargesheet at a lower court in Birbhum district, wherein it clearly said that the local police were negligent even as violence swept Bogtui village.



It was also mentioned that despite calls from the villagers, no one from the local police station reached the spot.



The chargesheet said the rioters first locked the main exits, before setting the houses on fire to ensure that no one could escape.