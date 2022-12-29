'Bol Radha Bol' producer Nitin Manmohan dies at 62

Film producer Nitin Manmohan, known for movies such as "Bol Radha Bol" and "Laadla", died on Thursday at a hospital in Mumbai, his daughter Prachi said. He was 62.



The filmmaker was undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Navi Mumbai after he had a cardiac arrest on December 3.



Nitin Manmohan was battling several health complications and passed away around 10 am today following status epilepticus (abnormal brain signals), his daughter said.



"He had a cardiac arrest on December 3 and since then he has been on a ventilator. When he was brought to the hospital, the doctors revived him.