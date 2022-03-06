Bollywood Baatein: The other side of Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri’s musical aptitudes were distinctly schizophrenic. If on the one hand he could compose the glibtongued ‘I am a disco dancer’ and ‘Ramba ho ho’, on the other hand he had a very sacred secret repertoire of masterly melodies that he was rightly very proud of, and which caught only the connoisseurs’ attention.

But many who saw through Bappi’s oceanic talent believe that ‘Dard ki ragini’ from the horribly misfired O.P. Ralhan film Pyaas and ‘Sooni sej saja doon’ in Jyoti would outlast ‘Thoda resham lagta hai’ in Jyoti, and not only because ‘Sooni sej’ was filmed on Hema Malini and ‘Thoda resham’ on Aruna Irani.

Bappi-da and I had a discussion on this. About the more catchy ‘Thoda resham lagta hai’ (he didn’t like my calling it chalu) outcharting the exquisite Sooni sej.

Said Bappi-da, “Aapko sun ke tajjub hoga, but ‘Thoda resham’ was more difficult to compose than the raga-based ‘Sooni sej saja doon’. I gave the same respect to both compositions. I’ve always been more comfortable doing the softer ballads. If you listen to my early Hindi songs like ‘Rahe na rahe chahe hum tum’ and ‘Chalte chalte mere yeh geet yaad rakhna’, you will see the influence of my father Aparesh Lahiri who composed the immortal desh-bhakti song ‘Ek baar bidoi de'.