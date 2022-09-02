Bollywood box-office performance has further deteriorated over the last two months, Emkay Global Financial Services said in a research note.



Poor content performance is largely underscored by deprecatory critics' reviews and social media influence, it said.



"We maintain that content quality has superseded star power which is evident in the recently-released movies being a letdown. On the other hand, regional and Hollywood movies (a slew of releases) continue to do well, partially offsetting the weak Bollywood performance," the report said.



After a successful Q1FY23, overall box-office collections have meaningfully tapered, with mega-budget movies performing poorly in Q2FY23 owing to weak content.



With regard to content, while Bollywood has seen a trough in the past, it is witnessing deterioration in movie-collections again this time round. Going ahead too, while the movie pipeline looks healthy, audience acceptance is key. If Bollywood content performance continues to be poor, then it would lead to further cut in earnings as well as de-rating for PVR and Inox, the report said.

Sub-par content quality is being rejected by audience. The report said that Bollywood content has been sub-par, pushing audiences to switch to other languages and mediums of entertainment. Critics' reviews and word-of-mouth communication, which play a major role in box-office collections beyond the first week, have been negative-to-mixed for most movies released since the end of the pandemic.