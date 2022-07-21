Boman Irani-starrer 'Masoom' seen by 16.4 mn viewers; among India's top 10 shows

Boman said: "I believe in change and I think that change is the only thing that keeps me going, energised and happy. We don't know where or how it will go. Our focus is that our character and work should reach as many people as possible and it should be loved by all.



"Having said that, I am excited for 'Masoom' because it was my first web series, which allows for more screen time. You can see the full-fledged journey of a character."



The actor added: "The love that has come by for 'Masoom' is overwhelming. A lion's share of the credit for the series' success belongs to the writer Satyam Tripathy, director Mihir Desai, the show runner Gurmmeet Singh, the producer Namit Sharma and the great team that we had, including my co-actors Samara Tijori, Upasana Singh, Veer Rajwant Singh, Manjari Fadnnis and Sarika Singh. We were on the same page of creativity; that's how everything aligned and a series like this happened!"