Bomb blast scare near Israel Embassy in Delhi; investigation underway

Security agencies in Delhi were sent into a tizzy after receiving an emergency call reporting an 'explosion' near the Israel Embassy in Chanakyapuri on Tuesday, 26 December.

After an extensive search operation, sources confirmed to have found potential evidentiary exhibits, including a typed letter addressed to the Israeli Ambassador to India.

When questioned about the contents of the letter, officials refrained from providing details.

“A call reporting an explosion near the Israel Embassy in Delhi at around 5:45 p.m. prompted the immediate dispatch of a fire tender," according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Anil Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said, "So far, we have not found anything."

Delhi Police said in a statement that at 5:53 p.m. on Tuesday, a PCR call conveyed that a "loud sound was heard from the rear side of the Israel Embassy".

"Given the sensitivity of the site and the report of a sound resembling an explosion, a dog squad, crime team, and the bomb disposal squad of Delhi Police were sent to the spot from where the alleged explosion sound was reported,” said a Delhi Police spokesperson.

“Subsequently, experts from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) also reached the scene and the area was cordoned off for a meticulous search. The experts conducted an examination of the spot, collecting potential evidentiary exhibits, which are now being sent for forensic analysis,” said the spokesperson.