Bomb hoax at five-star hotel rattles Mumbai cops again in 5 days

A threat to blow up a five-star hotel near Mumbai airport turned out to be a hoax with a purported motive to extort a large sum of money, though the Mumbai Police again went into a high alert mode for the third time in barely five days, on Tuesday.

According to officials, on Monday, an anonymous phone call was received by the Hotel Lalit, near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, and the hotel authorities immediately alerted the Sahar Police Station.

The caller reportedly warned that they had placed at least four bombs inside the hotel and demanded an extortion amount of Rs 5 crore to defuse them.