Bomb scare in Madhya Pradesh with note naming UP CM Adityanath

On reaching the spot, the police found that the note attached to the box mentioned it as a bomb, following which the district police headquarters in Rewa was alerted.



Suspecting it to be a terror attack attempt on the occasion of Republic Day, a team of district police led by Additional Superintendent of Police, Shiv Kumar Verma, reached the spot along with the bomb disposal squad.



By the time the bomb squad arrived and inspected the object, security was tightened in and around the area, and the traffic on the highway was also halted temporarily.



"The box was fitted with multiple wires and a clock timer. A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway," Verma told IANS.



The officer also said that it wasn't an explosive device.