Bomb threat emails to Lucknow schools originated from Russia, say police

The emails with bomb threats to four private schools in Lucknow allegedly originated from Russia, police said on Wednesday, 15 May.

The FIR also mentioned that the emails are not solely focused on threats to schools and the sender also discussed drawing inspiration from Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who is accused of orchestrating terror attacks in Paris in 2015.

The sender also expressed opposition towards the Indian government.

The FIR was lodged in Gomti Nagar police station based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Kumar against two websites, one originating from Russia and another from Gmail.

The case has been registered under IPC sections 505 (2) (causing rumours), 507 (intimidation by anonymous communication), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

Kumar, stated in his FIR, that on 12 May at 6.46 p.m., an email was sent from the email ID ashuashuashuashu90@gmail.com to the Gomti Nagar-based private school’s email ID, threatening an explosion.

Another email was received on 13 May at 7.58 a.m., from the email ID instrumenttt@inbox.ru to the same school email ID, mentioning the threat of a bomb explosion while claiming inspiration from Abdelhamid Abaaoud and referencing incidents in Paris and Gujarat.