Bomb threat on trains in Telangana proves hoax

The railway police went on alert after an anonymous phone call was received on Dial 100 that bombs have been planted on trains heading towards Mumbai from Visakhapatnam.



Visakhapatnam - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train was stopped at Kazipet in Warangal. Railway police along with local police checked the train with the help of bomb disposal squads but found no explosives.



Bhubaneswar-Mumbai Konark Express was also stopped at Cherlapally on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Police forces carried out thorough checks in the compartments but found no bomb.