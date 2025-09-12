Nation

Bomb threat sparks chaos at Delhi HC, forcing judges to flee and litigants to vacate

The threat came via an e-mail received by the registrar general at around 8:39 am, prompting immediate security measures

Fire engine stationed at Delhi High Court amid bomb threat scare
i
user

NH Digital

Panic rippled through the halls of justice on Friday, 12 September, as a bomb threat sent shockwaves across the Delhi High Court, compelling judges, litigants, and staff to hastily abandon the storied premises.

The threat came via an e-mail received by the registrar general at around 8:39 am, prompting immediate security measures.

Judges were informed while court proceedings were underway, with some vacating their courtrooms by 11:35 am, while others continued until noon.

Advocates wait outside Delhi HC as bomb scare triggers evacuation.
Advocates wait outside Delhi HC as bomb scare triggers evacuation.
Vipin/NH
Rescue teams on alert at Delhi High Court amid bomb scare
Rescue teams on alert at Delhi High Court amid bomb scare
Vipin/NH

A bomb disposal squad, along with fire and canine units, rushed to the scene as police launched a thorough search operation.

According to sources, the e-mail warned: “As a sample, today’s blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs, and judges’ chambers will detonate shortly after mid-day Islamic prayers. Three bombs have been placed in judges’ rooms/court complex; everyone should vacate by 2 pm.”

Security was tightened across the complex, and all present, including lawyers, clerks, and staff, were instructed to leave.

Police confirmed they received a PCR call in the morning about the threat and are carrying out a detailed search to ensure safety.

With PTI inputs

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Opinion ArticlesSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x