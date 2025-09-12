Bomb threat sparks chaos at Delhi HC, forcing judges to flee and litigants to vacate
The threat came via an e-mail received by the registrar general at around 8:39 am, prompting immediate security measures
Panic rippled through the halls of justice on Friday, 12 September, as a bomb threat sent shockwaves across the Delhi High Court, compelling judges, litigants, and staff to hastily abandon the storied premises.
The threat came via an e-mail received by the registrar general at around 8:39 am, prompting immediate security measures.
Judges were informed while court proceedings were underway, with some vacating their courtrooms by 11:35 am, while others continued until noon.
A bomb disposal squad, along with fire and canine units, rushed to the scene as police launched a thorough search operation.
According to sources, the e-mail warned: “As a sample, today’s blast in the Delhi High Court will clear the doubts of previous bluffs, and judges’ chambers will detonate shortly after mid-day Islamic prayers. Three bombs have been placed in judges’ rooms/court complex; everyone should vacate by 2 pm.”
Security was tightened across the complex, and all present, including lawyers, clerks, and staff, were instructed to leave.
Police confirmed they received a PCR call in the morning about the threat and are carrying out a detailed search to ensure safety.
With PTI inputs
