Bomb threat sparks chaos at Delhi HC, forcing judges to flee and litigants to vacate

Panic rippled through the halls of justice on Friday, 12 September, as a bomb threat sent shockwaves across the Delhi High Court, compelling judges, litigants, and staff to hastily abandon the storied premises.

The threat came via an e-mail received by the registrar general at around 8:39 am, prompting immediate security measures.

Judges were informed while court proceedings were underway, with some vacating their courtrooms by 11:35 am, while others continued until noon.