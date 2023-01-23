Bombay HC denies bail to ex-cop Pradeep Sharma in Antilia bomb scare case

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former policeman Pradeep Sharma, who is arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and for the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.



A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and R N Laddha said it was dismissing Sharma's appeal challenging a special court order rejecting his bail plea.



Sharma had approached the high court last year challenging a February 2022 order of a special NIA court rejecting his bail plea.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that Sharma had helped his former colleague Sachin Waze to eliminate Hiran.