Bombay HC dismisses Lt Col. Purohit's discharge plea in Malegaon blast case

Granted bail in August 2017 by the Supreme Court, Purohit had contended that he was merely performing his official duty and gathering information regarding the 'Abhinav Bharat' to which the court asked why he did not avert the bomb blast in the civilian locality of Malegaon.



Purohit was arrested in 2008 under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and other offences, in the sensational case that has other accused like Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur and five others, after which the term 'Hindu terror' was coined.



Among other points, Purohit argued that there was no sanction from the Indian Army to prosecute him and sought a discharge, but the National Investigation Agency said no sanction was required since his actions were not in discharge of his official duties.



The case involved an explosion triggered by a bomb placed in a scooter that belonged to Thakur in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, and though being an army officer, Purohit had floated the Abhinav Bharat in 2007 with the aim to make India a 'Hindu Rashtra.'