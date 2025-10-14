Bombay HC grants bail to key accused, 3 others in rationalist Govind Pansare's murder case
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to three accused, including the prime accused Virendrasinh Tawade, arrested in connection with the 2015 killing of rationalist and author Govind Pansare.
Justice S G Dige of the Kolhapur bench approved the bail applications of Tawade, Sharad Kalaskar, and Amol Kale.b
While Tawade and Kale will be released from prison, Kalaskar will remain behind bars as he has been convicted in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. His appeal against that conviction is still pending before the High Court. Justice Dige stated, “The applications are allowed. I will pass a detailed order later.” The bench rejected a plea by a lawyer representing Pansare’s family to stay the order.
Govind Pansare was shot on February 16, 2015, in Kolhapur while returning from his morning walk with his wife. He succumbed to his injuries four days later on February 20.
The attack bore similarities in method to other murders of rationalists, such as Narendra Dabholkar, and several of those implicated in the Pansare case face charges in related incidents, including the killings of M M Kalburgi in 2015 and journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017.
Investigations initially handled by the Rajarampuri police were later transferred to a Special Investigation Team of the Maharashtra CID. Due to a lack of progress, the High Court moved the probe to the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) in 2022, noting there had been 'no headway' in the case.
Of the 12 accused identified so far, nine have been arrested, and four supplementary charge sheets filed. The trial is ongoing. Two shooters remain at large.
Previous bail and ongoing trial
Earlier in January this year, the High Court granted bail to six other accused in the case, including Sachin Andure, Ganesh Miskin, Amit Degvekar, Amit Baddi, Bharat Kurane, and Vasudev Suryavanshi.
The court cited their long incarceration — ranging from five to six years — and acknowledged that the trial’s conclusion was not imminent, deeming bail appropriate.
Govind Pansare’s family has actively opposed bail pleas, urging continued vigilance as the trial progresses. The 2015 murder is part of a spate of attacks targeting activists, rationalists, and journalists critical of extremist ideologies in Maharashtra.
The case remains one of significance in the fight against political violence and attempts to silence dissent in the state. The court’s recent decision marks a key moment for the accused and the ongoing judicial process as the Kolhapur sessions court prepares to continue trials against those charged.
The Bombay High Court’s ruling underscores the complexity and sensitivity surrounding cases connected to ideological killings in Maharashtra, balancing legal procedures with demands for justice and security in an intense social and political atmosphere.
With inputs from PTI
