Bombay HC grants bail to key accused, 3 others in rationalist Govind Pansare's murder case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to three accused, including the prime accused Virendrasinh Tawade, arrested in connection with the 2015 killing of rationalist and author Govind Pansare.

Justice S G Dige of the Kolhapur bench approved the bail applications of Tawade, Sharad Kalaskar, and Amol Kale.b

While Tawade and Kale will be released from prison, Kalaskar will remain behind bars as he has been convicted in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. His appeal against that conviction is still pending before the High Court. Justice Dige stated, “The applications are allowed. I will pass a detailed order later.” The bench rejected a plea by a lawyer representing Pansare’s family to stay the order.

Govind Pansare was shot on February 16, 2015, in Kolhapur while returning from his morning walk with his wife. He succumbed to his injuries four days later on February 20.

The attack bore similarities in method to other murders of rationalists, such as Narendra Dabholkar, and several of those implicated in the Pansare case face charges in related incidents, including the killings of M M Kalburgi in 2015 and journalist Gauri Lankesh in 2017.

Investigations initially handled by the Rajarampuri police were later transferred to a Special Investigation Team of the Maharashtra CID. Due to a lack of progress, the High Court moved the probe to the ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) in 2022, noting there had been 'no headway' in the case.