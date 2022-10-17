Bombay HC grants bail to rape accused; says he will have to marry victim if she is traced within one year

However, the police informed the court that the woman was not traceable and the baby, who was admitted to a child care centre, has already been given in adoption.



"In such circumstances when the incident was reported, the victim was major and she has already stated that the relationship was consensual," the HC said.



"I deem it appropriate to release the applicant on bail subject to compliance that if the victim is traced within a short while and say in a period of one year, he shall solemnise marriage with her, but he shall not be bound by the statement beyond one year," the order said.



The court granted bail to the man on a bond of Rs 25,000.