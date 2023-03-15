Bombay HC junks plea for central probe against Thackerays, fines petitioners

"On a reading of the complaint, it is clear that the petitioners are only speculating of the sudden rise and prosperity index of the private respondents (Thackerays) from their humble beginnings and therefore entertain a suspicion that the lifestyle of the private respondent could only be attributed to corrupt practices," said the bench.



The Bhides' PIL had sought directions to the CBI-ED to take cognisance of her complaint filed with Mumbai Police and take over the investigations, even as the state government had informed the court that the Economic Offences Wing had launched a preliminary probe into the (Bhides') complaint.



Among other things, the petitioners said that Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi and their son Aditya had never disclosed "any particular service, profession and business" as their official sources of income, yet they had huge properties in Mumbai and Raigad that could run into crores of rupees.