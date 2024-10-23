Bombay HC orders release of Congress MP's son arrested in hit-and-run case

In an interim order on Wednesday, the Bombay High Court directed that Congress Rajya Sabha member Chandrakant Handore's son Ganesh, arrested in a hit-and-run case in which a person was injured, be released from jail immediately.

The HC deprecated the police action of invoking the attempt to commit culpable homicide charge against Ganesh Handore, who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the accident, and called it a "classic case" of misuse of a legal provision.

Handore was arrested in the first week of October by the Govandi police in Mumbai in connection with the hit-and-run case in suburban Chembur, in which a person was critically injured.

A division bench of justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan noted that initially Handore was booked only on charges of rash and negligent driving, but the non-bailable charge of attempting to commit culpable homicide was invoked against him later.

The bench directed the police to file an affidavit in response to Handore's plea that his arrest was illegal. The court said it would hear the petition sometime in November and until then, in an interim order, directed that the hit-and-run case accused be released.

Handore, currently in jail under judicial custody, had approached the HC through advocates Rajiv Chavan and Ashwin Thool seeking a quashing of his remand order while holding that his arrest was illegal.

In the plea, he sought interim relief and release from judicial custody. Advocate Chavan told the court that initially his client was charged with only bailable offences, but Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), which is non-bailable, was added later.