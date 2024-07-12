HC quashes order allowing fresh documents against Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

In a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bombay High Court on Friday quashed a magistrate's order permitting an RSS worker to submit fresh and additional documents in a pending criminal defamation complaint.

RSS worker Rajesh Kunte had lodged a defamation complaint in 2014 before the Bhiwandi magistrate's court in Thane district, claiming the Congress MP had made false and defamatory statements in a speech to the effect that the right-wing outfit was responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

In 2023, the magistrate's court permitted Kunte to submit the transcript of Gandhi's speech, which was part of a petition the Congress leader had filed in 2014 seeking the quashing of summons issued to him.

Kunte contended that by including the transcript as part of his petition, Gandhi had "unambiguously owned up to the speech and its contents". Gandhi had then challenged the magistrate's order before the high court.