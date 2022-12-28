Bombay HC refuses to extend stay on Anil Deshmukh's bail, ex-Maharashtra minister likely to walk out of jail

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh is likely to walk out of jail on Wednesday as the Bombay High Court has refused to extend its stay on an order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He has been in jail since November 2021 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in an alleged money laundering case.

Deshmukh, 73, who has denied the allegations levelled against him, is in judicial custody at the Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai.