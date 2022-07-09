Bombay HC thwarts Kerala CPM leader's son's bid to settle sexual abuse case

But when she came to know that Binoy was already married, she decided to file a complaint with the police.



In the complaint, the woman said that she became pregnant in 2009 and Binoy had moved her to a flat in Andheri West, Mumbai, and on July 22, 2010, her son was born.



She said that Binoy used to take care of her and had paid the rent for the accommodation.



However, in 2018 the CPM leader's son was charged in a financial fraud case she inquired about him and found that he was already married.



The woman was then threatened by Binoy and his powerful relatives and hence she lodged a complaint with the police.