Bombay HC raps civic bodies over air pollution, demands strict enforcement

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday came down sharply on Mumbai’s civic authorities and the state pollution watchdog, making it clear that the court was not opposed to development or ongoing construction but would insist on strict adherence to pollution-control norms to arrest the city’s worsening air quality.

A bench led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had failed to ensure compliance on the ground, despite clear rules meant to curb dust and emissions from construction sites.

“We do not want any construction work or development to stop, but we want compliance. You have failed to ensure compliance,” the bench observed, warning that unless immediate and effective steps were taken, air pollution in the city could spiral beyond control. “If things go out of hand, then nothing will remain within your control,” the court cautioned.

The remarks came as BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and MPCB secretary Devendra Singh appeared before the bench, following directions issued by the court a day earlier. The judges urged senior officials to move beyond paperwork and enforcement on file.

“Please come up with suggestions. It will not work like this. Apart from being officers, you too are citizens and have a fundamental duty,” the bench said, underlining that accountability for public health did not rest solely on legal mandates.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions highlighting the deteriorating air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai, particularly during peak construction periods. During the proceedings, the bench also took serious note of the conditions faced by workers at construction sites, many of whom are routinely exposed to hazardous dust and pollutants.