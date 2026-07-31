Bombay HC raps littering culture, asks why Indians only follow rules abroad

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 31 July came down heavily on the culture of littering in public places, questioning why many people strictly follow cleanliness rules overseas but disregard them in India.

Hearing a batch of petitions concerning pollution, foul odour, gas emissions and health hazards around the Kanjurmarg dumping ground in Mumbai, the court stressed that maintaining cleanliness was a shared responsibility and called for strict enforcement against violators.

A bench of Justices G.S. Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe said citizens as well as civic officials needed to be sensitised to ensure that public roads and spaces remained free of garbage. "If a person wants a clean environment, then he or she has a corresponding fundamental duty towards the society to maintain cleanliness. We want the civic officials to be ruthless in taking action," the court said.

The bench questioned why people who litter freely in India often adhere to civic rules when abroad. "We have to sensitize our citizens. Here, a person will throw garbage on the road without batting an eyelid but these same people when abroad will strictly avoid such behaviour. Even a small chocolate wrapper they will throw in the dustbin," it observed.

"Is this the price of liberty and democracy?" the court asked.

Expressing concern over plastic waste across the city, the bench noted that even Mumbai's beaches were littered with plastic and questioned whether "we are living in a civilised society". The court observed that garbage dumped on roads and bylanes posed serious health and hygiene risks and had become a daily hazard for residents.