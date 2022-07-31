Bonhomie missing, 32 Bills remain pending in Parliament

The Centre had listed 32 Bills for passing in Parliament in this Monsoon Session, but after two weeks there is less sign of completing the government business following the face-off with the Opposition on the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and inflation.

During the Monsoon Session so far, the Lok Sabha has worked approximately 16 hours and the Rajya Sabha 11 hours, however the Houses were scheduled to work for six hours daily.

During the face-off, four Lok Sabha members and 23 Rajya Sabha members were suspended and in the last two days of the past week, the Treasury benches created ruckus in the House over Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark against the President.

Chowdhury, meanwhile, has apologised to the President for his remark that he said had been made due to his poor command over Hindi. But the ruling party made it a plank to attack Congress President Sonia Gandhi.