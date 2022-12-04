Book Awards: Found in Translation

A small voice in my head, tiny as the gnat that appears near Alice’s ear in Through the Looking Glass, piped up and asked me as I considered this year’s bounty. It didn’t stop there, it went on: Could it be that what really sparked the public imagination was not so much the literature itself, as the amazing fact that it could be worth so much money? Was that a bad thing?

If the stamp of an award could help sell more books and in so doing convince more publishers that translation was indeed a winning proposition, wasn’t that all for the better?

“Yes. And no.”

When a Scottish engineer named Drummond invented the light that would be adopted for use in lighthouses, and subsequently in Victorian theatres, could he have guessed what a handy metaphor it would glow into, long after the thing itself became obsolete?

The Drummond light (better known as ‘limelight’) used jets of oxygen and hydrogen to burn calcium oxide (a.k.a. lime) into the incandescence that would illuminate the principal actors, making the front and centre the most desirable spot to be in.

That was stagecraft, essential for drama. When did it become essential for the production and consumption of literature? With awards and events directing our gaze, might we forget how to look, indeed where to look, once the spotlights are turned off, and the curtains have fallen?