Book Extract: Kishore Kumar - The Untutored Genius

Arun Sharma, a sound engineer who was a regular with Dev Anand, goes back in time: “We were shooting Kishoreda’s song ‘Bullet bullet bullet’ [1976] at Sunset Dining Room [now defunct] of Sun-n-Sand Hotel. Suddenly, the unit was asked to pack up. It was hardly 4 or 4.30 p.m. We were then told that S.D. Burman had passed away and we would be going there. A crestfallen Dev sahab led the way.”

Burman had been confined to bed for some time following a stroke that had partly paralysed him in November 1974. He was admitted to Bombay Hospital and had spent a few months there before returning to his son’s penthouse, Odena.

Strapped to a wheelchair since then, he had to be moved to the hospital again in September 1975. This time, he was in a severe coma, practically responding to nothing. The apocryphal story goes that he did open his eyes once when Pancham gave him the news of East Bengal Club knocking the daylights out of Mohan Bagan with a 5-0 victory at the IFA Shield finals in Calcutta. That was on 29 September.

A few days later, sensing that the end was near, the doctors advised he be moved to his home.