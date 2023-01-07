Book to offer account of actor Irrfan Khan's life through interviews with friends, family

A new book will offer a compelling account of iconic actor Irrfan Khan's life and achievements, starting from his days at the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) to his nearly a decade-long stint in television and his gradual ascent in the film industry.



In the book, "Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies", film critic Shubhra Gupta engages key people, including director Mira Nair, Vishal Bharadwaj, and Anurag Basu in conversation on the actor's art, craft and legacy.



"Drawing from interviews with key people Irrfan was close to, worked with, was influenced by - including Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar, Tillotama Shome, Irrfan's best friend from the NSD Timangshu, Shoojit Sircar, Tabu, Anurag Kashyap, among many others - this book will be a collection of scintillating new interviews, with commentary from Shubhra herself, that will together offer a complex portrait of Irrfan the actor and the man," publisher Pan Macmillan said in a statement.