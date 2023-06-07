Booked by UP Police, this BJP MP has party support

The Uttar Pradesh BJP has decided to support its Kannauj MP, Subrat Pathak, who has been booked for allegedly attacking Mandi police chowki in the district, misbehaving with policemen and issuing threats to set the outpost on fire.



Pathak and his associates have been accused of manhandling the cops while trying to free a kidnapping accused who was arrested by the Unnao police last week.



Three sub-inspectors and four constables were injured in the incident.



UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said that Pathak's presence at the spot has not been established.