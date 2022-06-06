Booking up to 24 train tickets a month allowed if IRCTC user ID linked to Aadhaar

So far, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allowed people to book six tickets a month if the account is not connected to Aadhar and 12 if it is linked.



"To facilitate passengers, Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar," the ministry said in a statement.