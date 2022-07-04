Booster to enhance, jammer to block mobile signal illegal: Centre

The Centre on Monday said the use of cellular signal jammer, GPS blocker or other signal jamming device is illegal, except specifically permitted by the Government of India.



"It has also been stated that it is unlawful to advertise, sell, distribute, import or otherwise market signal jamming devices in India, except as permitted under the guidelines mentioned above," the government stated.



With regards to signal booster or repeater it has been stated that it is unlawful to possess, sale, or use mobile signal repeater or booster by any individual or entity other than the licensed Telecom Service Providers.